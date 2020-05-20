Cleveland Clinic, Clorox partner with United Airlines to help keep plane passengers safe during COVID-19 crisis

By Chris Anderson | May 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United Airlines is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic and Clorox to help comfort passengers who travel by plane during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline company announced the launch of United CleanPlus, a collaboration with the cleaning solution company Clorox and a leading hospital system, the Cleveland Clinic.

Partners will guide United Airlines on new cleaning, safety, and social distancing protocols to help maintain the health of passengers.

Touchless kiosks, sneeze guards, reduced airplane boardings, and face coverings for crews and customers are several of the solutions being introduced through the partnership.

Clorox products will be used to sterilize at United Airlines’ hub airports while medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic will advise on the latest technologies and training practices to assure quality services.

“Safety has always been our top priority, and right now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, it’s our singular customer focus,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “We recognize that COVID-19 has brought cleanliness and hygiene standards to the front of customers’ minds when making travel decisions, and we’re not leaving a single stone unturned in our pursuit to better protect our customers and employees.”

Today we’re launching United CleanPlus, a new standard of cleanliness and safety, and partnering with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic.

“As the public begins to adjust to a world that’s been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety is of the utmost importance,” said Tomislav Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President. “We are proud to be part of this program and to share the knowledge we’ve gained as we’ve worked to contain and understand COVID-19 over the past several months.”

