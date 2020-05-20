Cleveland Hopkins International Airport passengers down 96% from last April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The time of travel bans and social distancing orders amid the coronavirus crisis has caused travel has dropped significantly.
But now, we have an answer as to how much travel has decreased at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport’s data shows the number of passengers that boarded and landed in March and April of this year is down 96% from March and April of 2019.
Similarly, the number of passengers that landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport within that same time frame this year is down 93% compared to last year.
The airport’s website states CLE typically serves more than 9 million passengers annually as Ohio’s busiest airport, and even had over 10 million pass through in 2019.
However, their data shows year-to-date boarding passengers are down 38% and year-to-date landing passengers are down 36% from last year.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said it is preparing its guests for the Memorial Day travel weekend during the pandemic with demand slowly starting to climb as the country begins to reopen.
The airport said it currently sanitizes multiple times a day, placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport, put social distancing marks on the floor in checkpoints and other line queues like ticket counters and concessions throughout the building, and installed shields at counters throughout the building.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said it is not requiring guests to wear facemasks, however, but highly recommends them in the terminal.
However, some airlines are requiring their passengers to have face coverings to fly, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest, and United Airlines.
But while the passenger numbers remain low, the airport said it is still important for guests to arrive early enough for their flight because TSA is currently operating out of the South Checkpoint only for both the TSA Pre-Check and standard screeing.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said all on-site parking is free at this time, but the off-site Brown lot is currently closed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.