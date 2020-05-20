Cleveland Metroparks ‘Cruise the Zoo’ tickets on sale again after high demand caused website issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets for the Cleveland Metroparks’ “Cruise the Zoo” event are available again after the sale website was temporarily taken offline due to high demand and technical issues.
As of Wednesday morning, tickets for the drive-thru fundraising event are available at the Future for Wildlife website, the Zoo system announced.
The website was taken down and sales were temporarily halted on Tuesday night after thousands of people accessed the portal to purchase the tickets, which range from $20 for members to $40 for non-members.
A zoo spokesperson issued the following statement, in part, regarding the disruption on Tuesday:
“Due to demand and online ticketing issues, Cruise the Zoo reservations are temporarily on hold. We received record visits to our webpage and ticketing platform today which caused continued issues for guests attempting to purchase tickets throughout the day. As we work to address the issues, we have decided to take ticket sales temporarily offline."
Zoo officials said the drive-thru event, allowing families and visitors to get an up-close look at giraffes and elephants from their cars, will help raise money to continue animal care efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The limited-access event begins May 20 and runs through May 31.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16. The zoo system is down an more than $1.5 million in revenue through April from 2019.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.