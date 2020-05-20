Cleveland Police break up hotel party during coronavirus pandemic (bodycam)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has obtained footage of Cleveland Police breaking up a large gathering.
The bodycams started rolling as officers entered the lobby of the Hyatt Regency on Superior Avenue in Downtown Cleveland.
Officers were called there on May 2, just after 2 a.m., after complaints of a “Large, rowdy crowd.”
A report said the residents were disruptive and not cooperating with hotel staff.
At that time, the state of Ohio was under stay-at-home orders and gatherings of more than 10 people were prohibited.
When officers got to the hotel room, they found at least 20 people in the room.
Cleveland Police blurred the video to protect the identities of those involved, some of them may be minors.
You can see and hear officers breaking up the crowd.
Police reports show the hotel room was registered to one person.
There were no arrests but police are encouraging and reminding people not to gather in any of these places during this coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.