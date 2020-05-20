Cleveland Police searching for missing 39-year-old Westlake man

Caleb Marple (Cleveland Division of Police) (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 20, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public to help find 39-year-old Caleb Marple.

Police said Marple was last seen leaving Barley House on West 6th Street around 12 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, Marple does not have his phone on him because he left in the Uber driver’s car on the way downtown, but the Uber driver returned to one of his friends.

The report describes him as 5′11″ tall and 180 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, dark jeans, and a hat, according to the report.

Cleveland investigators are reportedly working with Westlake Police to find him.

Call Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234 with any information on where he may be.

