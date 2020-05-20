Closures and cancellations put a damper on summer 2020 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the time of year when people like to be outside enjoying the weather.
However, this year, many cities have decided to keep their pools closed off from the public.
Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz made the following statement, in part, on the family aquatic center not opening:
“We discussed a number of scenarios to open the family aquatic center on a limited basis, but no matter the plan, we always reached the same conclusion: to keep the pool closed.”
In their statements both the Mayors of Parma and Beachwood said how difficult it would be to enforce social distance at a swimming pool, and that requiring children to be six feet apart might not be practical.
Other nearby suburbs including Avon, Berea, Solon & Twinsburg have also canceled several of their summer activities as well.
