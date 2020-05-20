Family craft time! How to make a Shadow Theater

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
You can put on your own puppet performances with shadow and light out of a cereal box when you create the Shadow Theater.
Family craft time! No matter how old you are, shadows look mysterious and magical. You can create performances from your imagination by building this Shadow Theater out of a cereal box and some paper.
You’ll need a cereal box, black construction paper, wax paper, a craft knife or scissors, drinking straws or small dowel rods, and colored tissue paper (if you want to add color to your scenes). Watch our “how to” video above, and have fun putting on your own stories!
