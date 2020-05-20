John Carroll University plans to have on-campus classes fall semester

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After having to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, John Carroll University confirmed it plans to resume on-campus learning in the fall.
JCU said it plans to begin in-person classes on Aug. 31 and follow the original 2020-2021 Academic Calendar “with your health, safety, and well-being as our top priority.”
Academically, JCU said it will follow the Flexible Hybrid Learning (HyFlex) model, which combines real-time, in-person classroom interaction with “rich, on-demand, faculty-developed content.”
John Carroll University elaborated on the HyFlex model:
"The experience of our faculty, reinforced after hearing from you, our students, has confirmed that there are intrinsic benefits to teaching and learning methods that both prioritize direct interaction among students and with their professors, and that enable students to study faculty-developed material on their own time and at their own pace. Thus, some course elements will be designed ahead of time and will be made available on demand (asynchronously). Live (synchronous) components will be taught at scheduled times in some form of our usual, intensive, in-person classroom instruction that fosters active engagement between students and with your professor. A heavy focus on engaged dialogue, community building, leadership, and service are core elements of a JCU academic experience.
There are additional benefits: We expect that directives from public health authorities will require us to reduce classroom seating capacities, and we also anticipate that at various points during the academic year, individual students or instructors may not be able to be physically present in class. The flexible hybrid model will best position us to meet the needs of all our community members. We will work with and support students who need additional services or flexibility to achieve their academic goals with minimal disruption.
According to JCU, comprehensive plans will be unveiled throughout the coming weeks and months for all aspects of life at the University, athletics, counseling and health services, campus ministry, student programming, student organizations, service learning, and off-campus engagement."
John Carroll University President Michael D. Johnson sent students the following statement:
"We know your John Carroll educational experience is not complete without your engagement beyond the classroom. In our many conversations with students during this challenging time, we have heard your great desire to return in person to campus this fall. We share this desire with you and are working tirelessly to plan for your return as residential students, commuters, and as remote learners.
We also know that when we are able to return in person to campus, things will look different, our expectations will be adjusted, and our priorities will compel us to approach our engagement in new and changing ways. We are developing comprehensive plans for all aspects of your experience including residence life, athletics, counseling and health services, campus ministry, student programming, student organizations, service learning, and off-campus engagement. Regardless of what changes we may face, our commitment to your experience and to you remains constant.
As we finalize our plans consistent with public health guidance, please know that we will be sharing updates with you in a timely manner. Please continue to be attentive to your John Carroll email throughout the summer.
We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones back to campus this fall."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.