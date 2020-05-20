John Carroll University plans to have on-campus classes fall semester

"The experience of our faculty, reinforced after hearing from you, our students, has confirmed that there are intrinsic benefits to teaching and learning methods that both prioritize direct interaction among students and with their professors, and that enable students to study faculty-developed material on their own time and at their own pace. Thus, some course elements will be designed ahead of time and will be made available on demand (asynchronously). Live (synchronous) components will be taught at scheduled times in some form of our usual, intensive, in-person classroom instruction that fosters active engagement between students and with your professor. A heavy focus on engaged dialogue, community building, leadership, and service are core elements of a JCU academic experience.