North Canton company hiring 140 employees, offering paid training

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton health care company is looking to hire 140 insurance agents
TRANZACT links customers to U.S. insurance companies.
Company officials announced Wednesday they are expanding their sales operation in North Canton to meet industry demands.
TRANZACT is offering paid training and education to obtain an insurance license.
“If a candidate does not currently have an insurance license or any experience selling insurance, but we think they would be a great fit for the role, we will sponsor them and guide them through an online instructor led course to earn their insurance license,” said Lindsey Gardner, Director of HR, Sales and Operations at TRANZACT. “We look for candidates with excellent people skills, and that ability can come from a broad range of backgrounds and work experience.”
Interested candidates can apply by visiting the career website, tranzact.net/work-with-us/.
Interviews are being conducted via video on an ongoing basis.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.