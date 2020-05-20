Ohio Department of Health gives latest update to state’s COVID-19 case data

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Wednesday, but the state’s Department of Health will still provide updated case numbers.
As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 1,720 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 28,952 cases reported statewide.
The update on Wednesday follows Gov. DeWine’s decision to revise that state’s “Stay Safe Ohio” order, essentially turning previous public health safety orders into “strong recommendations.”
As of May 18, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,706 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,846 cases and 164 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,117 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,357 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
