Ohio teen still missing after heading to a tanning salon Sunday

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The search continues for a missing Ohio teenager who never made it home after going to a tanning salon.
In tears, 18-year-old, Madison Bell’s boyfriend, Cody Mann, said, “She’s the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, I can’t even explain it. I just want her to come home.”
Bell disappeared on Sunday morning after telling her mom she was going tanning. Mann says he was there with her on the couch at her mom’s home in Ross County. Mann said, “I’ll see you when you get back is the last thing I got to say.”
The Highland County Sheriff’s office says Bell was reported missing around 11:20 Sunday morning. Bell’s mother, Melissa Bell, told authorities her daughter was going to an area tanning salon. The sheriff’s office believes she never made it there.
Bell’s car was later found in a church parking lot near the tanning salon. Her keys were in the ignition and her cellphone was on the seat.
“Each day that passes, makes it even harder,” said Melissa Bell. She says this is Madison’s senior week of high school and they had a lot of events planned that she wouldn’t miss.
She’s hopeful that someone will recognize Madison and bring her home so they can move forward with those plans.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.