Social security numbers, Ohio addresses exposed with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program data issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some personal information for applicants of the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, program was inadvertently visible due to a data issue that has since been corrected, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Deloitte Consulting, the company contracted to develop the system responsible for administering the PUA program, notified state officials that approximately two dozen individuals had the capability to view other claimants’ correspondence, according to the ODJFS.
Once the unauthorized access was identified, Deloitte was able to fix the issue within one hour.
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there is no evidence of any widespread data compromise.
“ODJFS holds the confidentiality of claimant data in the highest regard and agreed with the immediate steps Deloitte took to prevent any unauthorized PUA access in the future,” the state agency said in a press release on Wednesday.
Deloitte is offering free credit monitoring to all PUA claimants for up to a year.
The PUA program was launched so that part-time and self-employed workers who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits can apply to receive funds during the coronavirus crisis.
