Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo from left, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, arrive ahead of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. Tiffany, recently graduated from Georgetown Law School. “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!” President Donald Trump said Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in a congratulatory tweet. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)