Wife, stepdaughter of former Ohio pastor sent to prison for tampering with child sex trafficking investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wife and stepdaughter of a former Ohio pastor convicted of sexually assaulting a teen girl were both sent to prison for several years after previously pleading guilty to witness tampering during the investigation.
According to federal court records, Alisa Haynes was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison as part of a plea deal while Alexis Fortune received a four-year punishment.
The criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio alleges that Haynes, the wide of former pastor Anthony Haynes, along with Fortune, his stepdaughter, abducted and assaulted the 14-year-old victim and told her not to testify during the sex trafficking investigation.
Anthony Haynes and two other Toledo-area pastors, identified as Cordell Jenkins and Kenneth Butler, were previously convicted for their roles in the sexual assault and trafficking of the 14-year-old girl.
Haynes and Jenkins both received sentences of life in prison while Butler was ordered to serve more than 17 years.
