“The world needs sports”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have seen some of Jarvis Landry's workouts on social media. The Browns' best receiver, working his way back from hip surgery, and while he says he's ahead of schedule, he can't pinpoint an exact return to the field ... but he knows this: he's never missed a game in six seasons, and he doesn't plan on snapping that streak.
“Obviously, that is one of the biggest things for me,” Landry said during a zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday. “That is one of the goals that I have set out for myself since I was a kid watching Monday Night Football. I think I talked to you about that before. It is still something that is in the back of my mind. Obviously, I want to make sure that I am going through this processes the right way, too, and making sure that I am healthy enough to be able to go out there and help the team win games and not hurt the team.”
If that’s not enough to motivate him, this is: his best friend and football sidekick, OBJ, who’s also working his way back from surgery on a core muscle injury.
“We have not seen each other," Landry said. “We have been FaceTiming. We have been documenting our whole process of recovery and sending it back and forth to each other. Obviously, right now, it is a crucial time in our recovery stages of getting our strength back. The healing process is kind of done. Now is the time to make sure everything is working together and then being able to go in the right phases and the right stages to be able to translate that all back to the field.”
Few of them have seen each other. But, he says Baker is still leading the way.
“Baker has done a great a job making sure everyone is on the same page and staying together, even getting guys together a couple weeks ago in Texas,” Landry said. “That is something that for us is really [led] by coach Stefanski. He is encouraging us to continue to look at our playbook.”
Landry says he's always taken this quarantine seriously. Family first, in other words. Protecting them. And while that's still the priority, he believes everyone could use the NFL this season.
“Obviously, this is a time right now where the world needs something,” Landry said. "The world needs sports. The fans need sports. Everybody is looking forward to football season, obviously being that that is the only season that seems to be on schedule right now. For me just looking at it, it is wanting to make sure that everybody is safe from the players to the fans to everybody in the whole entire world because this is affecting a lot of people right now.”
