31-year-old man sentenced for shooting a Cleveland police officer multiple times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who shot a Cleveland police officer multiple times in 2018 is facing his sentencing on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 10.
Jonathan Chambers, 31, shot Officer Shane McNea in the 2600 block of E. 121st Street around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2018.
McNea had responded to the area for shots fired and when he arrived, Chambers began firing with what is believed to have been an assault rifle.
McNea, who was still in the cruiser, was shot multiple times in both legs.
The officer was taken to a nearby EMS unit by other officers on the scene and rushed to University Hospitals.
He had emergency surgery and survived.
Chambers was arrested later that same day in Warrensville Heights.
Chambers was originally scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty on April 8 before the coronavirus crisis moved the date.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.