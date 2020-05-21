Fuel spill after accident closes Jennings Freeway (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accident on the Jennings Freeway (I-176) south just past the 71 split in the left lane has a truck precariously balanced on the barrier wall.
The southbound lanes have been closed during clean up.
According to the fire department the truck is leaking diesel fuel.
The right lane is open.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if they can find an alternate route.
19 News will update when more information becomes available.
