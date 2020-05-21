Cedar Point honoring everyday heroes of coronavirus crisis with ‘Ticket of a Lifetime’

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - “In the midst of the global pandemic, heroes have risen to the challenges of keeping our communities safe, healthy and supplied with the necessary goods and services to continue daily life. Now, Cedar Point is giving back and celebrating those everyday heroes with a chance to be awarded the unbelievable Ticket of a Lifetime,” Cedar Point announced.
Cedar Point calls those everyday heroes our frontline nurses, doctors, EMTs, caregivers, parents who became self-taught teachers, grocery store and retail workers, neighbors, and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others amid this coronavirus crisis.
The self-proclaimed Roller Coaster Capital of the World said that special offer is a lifetime admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.
From now until May 29, you can nominate your pandemic hero for a chance to win a Ticket of a Lifetime.
Cedar Point said each winning hero can also select three friends or family members to receive a Ticket of a Lifetime for a total of four per hero.
To nominate an everyday hero, click here to submit a photo of the hero with a few words about how he or she is making an impact in the community and why they deserve to win a Ticket of a Lifetime.
Cedar Point said a total of ten everyday heroes will be selected by a panel of judges.
