Class action lawsuit filed against ODJFS consultant after Ohio Pandemic Unemployment Assistance data leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A class action lawsuit was filed against Deloitte Consulting on Thursday, after 26 people — who had filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — were accidentally given the ability to view a screen only meant for Ohio unemployment staff members.
The screen contained social security numbers and addresses, and it was viewable for about an hour until the data leak was fixed, ODJFS Director Kim Hall told 19 News on Thursday.
Dan Bozin, Tim Smith and Alexandria Polichena filed the lawsuit and claim that “Deloitte was brought in as an expert consultant by the State of Ohio to expedite the processing of plaintiffs’ and Class members’ unemployment claims. However, Deloitte negligently and recklessly made the Plaintiffs’ and Class members’ path to recovery significantly harder by putting their identity and credit standing at risk.”
According to Hall, it would usually take six months to develop an online unemployment filing and application system, but that Deloitte had built it in four weeks.
The plaintiffs have demanded a jury trial in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
19 News is reaching out to Deloitte Consulting for comment
