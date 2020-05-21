Customers hit the bars across Ohio as the clock strikes midnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio bars and restaurants didn’t waste any time reopening their indoor dining areas to customers the minute they were allowed to.
The state lifted the ban at midnight, but with social distancing guidelines and restrictions.
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, about 70% of restaurants will be opening for that indoor dining experience.
Included in that 70% were The Depot in Olmsted Falls, Windsor Pub in Akron, Barley House on West 6th in Cleveland.
At midnight, Barley House employees could be seen wearing masks.
Prior to reopening their indoor dining area, Barley House showed their social media followers that they added plastic guards in between all tables, hands-free door openers, and sanitizing stations to comply with the new restrictions.
