Death of Cleveland 16-year-old now ruled a homicide, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of a Cleveland 16-year-old boy was ruled a homicide Thursday.
Cleveland police said the May 12 shooting death of Malachi Wicks was first thought to be a suicide.
Wicks was found shot in the head in the 4100 block of E. 143rd Street.
Homicide detectives now said Wicks was accidentally shot by another juvenile.
Detectives said they are reviewing this case with juvenile prosecutors and now charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.