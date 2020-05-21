Google data shows just as many Ohioans went to grocery stores last week compared to before COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If data from Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report is any indication, Ohioans are seemingly beginning to return to a normal routine in some aspects.
The study published regularly by Google shows how often Ohioans travel to certain places, which include grocery stores, pharmacies, and parks, based on anonymous cellular data collected from smartphones.
According to the available data, crowds at Ohio grocery stores are equal to a baseline measured in January and February, before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered statewide closures.
Additionally, mobility trends for retail and recreational places, like restaurants and shopping centers are down 18% below the baseline, while trends at parks are up 130% compared to the baseline measurement.
View the full report for Ohio, broken down by each county:
According to Google, the baseline is defined as “the median value, for the corresponding day of the week, during the 5-week period Jan 3–Feb 6, 2020.”
The report, provided to public health officials, uses aggregate numbers from Google-owned apps, such as Google Maps. It does not specify the exact amount of individuals at each place.
