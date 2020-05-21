1,836 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 30,167 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 1,836 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 30,167 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a briefing on Thursday to discuss the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Thursday’s remarks from the Governor come as several additional business sectors are permitted to reopen, including restaurants with inside seating and the use of campgrounds across Ohio, as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan.
As of May 21, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,885 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 1,993 cases and 183 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,295 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,397 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
