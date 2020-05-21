Gov. DeWine pleads with Ohioans to help find missing 18-year-old Madison Bell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took a moment out of his daily coronavirus press conference to ask the public for their help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.
The Governor asked for a picture of Madison “Maddie” Bell to be displayed during the briefing.
“Anyone with information or who may have seen her, please, please call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421,” Gov. DeWine urged.
Bell, who resides east of Cincinnati, was last seen on Sunday when she left her house for a tanning appointment.
The 18-year-old did not return after her appointment.
Investigators found her car abandoned in a church parking lot with her keys and cellphone left inside.
She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs between 120 and 125 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Bell typically wears gray contact lenses and has a cross tattoo on her neck.
