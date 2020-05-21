Gyms reopening after Lake County judge rules against Ohio Health Department

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio judge blocked state health officials from enforcing state orders that closed gyms and health clubs Wednesday, allowing them to reopen immediately if they comply with safety requirements.
In Beachwood, Corus 45 opened almost five days ahead of when Gov. Mike DeWine initially said gyms would be allowed to reopen. Owner Hillary Zashin said “I’m really excited to be back. This has been a rough few months.”
She’s spent the shutdown getting the gym ready to reopen with new sanitary and safety procedures.
Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton "has acted in an impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive manner.”
Zashin said when she heard the ruling, “we were ready [to open].” She said “I’ve got to just think of it moving forward, and I’m happy we had the time to restructure and put new policies in place.”
Thursday she held two classes, which were both fully booked with about 15 people. “I think most people are so excited to be back and we’re following all the guidelines and going above and beyond. We have touchless foot pedal hand sanitizers. You have to sanitize your hands [when you enter].”
The machines, called Iron Maidens, are now staggered so each student is far apart during each exercise move. “You’re contained on your machine for those 45 minutes and then you leave.”
There is also a 6 foot long red ribbon on each machine so they can ensure they’re at the proper distance.
Instructors are also wearing face shields. “We are wiping down with E.P.A. approved sanitizer before every single class. Everything’s being whipped down then we have wipes that are approved to fight COVID.” She added “we’re also cleaning the bathrooms between every class and cleaning the doors between every class. Every high touch area.”
