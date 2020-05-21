Independence officer injured in accident on I-480

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Independence officer was injured in an accident on I-480 Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the accident happened on I-480 West at I-77.
The officer, whose name is not being released, was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
Chief Michael Kilbane told 19 News the officer was screened at the hospital for a possible concussion and treated for abrasions.
Kilbane said the officer is now home from the hospital and is expected to return to work next week.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident remains under investigation.
