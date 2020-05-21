Investigation: Are there more cases of the coronavirus at a Summit County halfway house?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News told you about a halfway house in Summit County where clients are concerned over an outbreak of COVID-19.
Now, we’ve just found out there could be even more people who have tested positive at the Akron facility.
The Oriana House was the focus on Thursday of a call between the Summit County Public Health Board and the Ohio Department of Health.
Summit County officials say the Oriana House is the largest coronavirus outbreak in the county outside of a nursing home.
At least 24 halfway house clients and two staff members at the Terrence Mann Residential Center that’s run by the Oriana House tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.
Sources say five more tested positive today. One man has been hospitalized. The others are quarantined at a Cleveland area hotel.
The Summit County Public Health Board did send someone inside the halfway house to answer questions late Thursday afternoon, and try to ease fears about the virus.
Joe Mullet who is a client at the TMRC tells 19 News, “We all share the same bathroom, the same toilet, the same water fountain. You got all these guys sharing the same facilities that could have contracted the illness from the last time they tested us.”
Summit County is now working with the Ohio Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the Oriana House to control the spread of COVID-19. The health department has implemented isolation and quarantine protocols, disinfection and additional testing, and are collaborating daily. But for those still inside they're demanding other solutions.
"There’s guys that are going to be out of here in a week, two weeks, three weeks, and they need to be isolated by themselves you know. So they don’t spread this virus further,” Mullet tells 19 News.
A request was put in to the Oriana House for comment, but there’s no response at this time.
