North Royalton business owner indicted for embezzling, not paying taxes to the IRS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Royalton business owner was indicted by a federal grand jury for not paying payroll tax to the IRS and also embezzling from his his employee health plan.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said John George Medas, 67, was indicted on a total of 25 counts.
Medas was president of Guarantee Product Specialties, Inc., Fulton Manufacturing Industries, LLC and FMI Products, LLC.
According to the indictment, Medas did not pay a total of $760, 725 to the IRS from April 30, 2014 to Jan. 31, 2019.
He is also accused of embezzling $3, 807 from the employee health plan from July 29, 2016 to Sept. 16, 2016.
