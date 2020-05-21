Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds on the increase today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have been dealing with the same system all week. A cut off low is sitting over Kentucky today. This thing is still feeding moisture into Ohio. Most of the rain will be south of our area today. The system will begin to track back into Ohio later tonight and tomorrow. I went with a general increase in clouds today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for a high. A small chance of a shower this afternoon. Clouds continue to build in tonight. We will have rain in the area come tomorrow morning. Not a nice day tomorrow with rain in the forecast. This is because of this system tracking back into our area.