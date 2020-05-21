Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tomorrow, significant warming this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have been dealing with the same system all week, and we aren’t done with it yet.
The “cut off low” that brought us rain earlier in the work week will be bringing us more rain on Friday.
Here is Thursday’s 19 First Alert Weather School lesson:
Scattered showers will be around through the day Friday.
We will finally shake this area of low pressure by Saturday, with a mixed sky and highs in the middle 70s.
We bring 80s back by Sunday.
With a more summer-like pattern in the forecast, pop-up storms cannot be ruled out each and every afternoon.
