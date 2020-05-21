Ohio State Fair canceled ‘to help prevent spread of COVID-19 and protect the Fair for future generations’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Fair confirmed on Thursday that it is taking a hiatus this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Ohio Expositions Commission voted to cancel the Ohio State Fair “in effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Fair for future generations.”
The Fair’s management team and Ohio Expositions Commission said they came to the decision after “carefully evaluating all available information form state and local health officials, as well as financial feasibility of a reduced capacity fair, over the last several weeks.”
The Ohio State Fair said the health and safety of their Fair family is the most important factor as they move forward, including the thousands of staff members, concessionaires, exhibitors, partners, performers, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and youth leaders.
The Fair shared the following message with their fans:
"Each year, hundreds of thousands of our closest friends gather to make memories and enjoy their Fair favorites – food, the butter cow, a visit with Smokey Bear, a performance by the All-Ohio State Fair Band, or a run in the show ring.
Knowing how much the Ohio State Fair means to you makes it all the harder to share that this summer, the Ohio State Fair as we all know it will be on hiatus. Instead of coming together in person, we’ll celebrate agriculture and our great state at a distance, with a collection of educational digital content and sharing some of your favorite memories on social media...
...We look forward to seeing you when it is safer for us to be together again."
