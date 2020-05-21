Cleveland Police seek help finding missing 13-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for help from the public concerning a missing 13-year-old boy, Christopher Manns.
Manns has been missing since May 13, 2020.
Manns is 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He is known to visit the areas of W. 36th Street and Denison Avenue, W. 44th Street and Towbridge AVenue and Lorain Avenue and W. 65th Street.
If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082
