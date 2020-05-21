Proposal from Ohio lawmakers would permanently allow carryout and delivery of alcoholic beverages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two state legislators are pitching a proposal that would allow bars and restaurants to continue selling drinks for carryout, even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
House Bill 669, if passed into law, would permit places like bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, mixed drinks, and spirits, in covered cups for customers 21 years and older to drink elsewhere.
A temporary order was issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine allowing establishments with a valid liquor license to sell two alcoholic beverages for every carryout meal during the coronavirus crisis as a way to let restaurants and bars earn more revenue.
House Bill 669, introduced by Republican Reps. D.J. Swearingen and Jeff Lare, would not limit the amount of drinks that could be sold. It would also allow customers to drink the beverages in the business’ parking area or in a permissible adjacent property.
Additionally, legislation would also allow restaurant-to-door services, like DoorDash, who register with the state liquor board to deliver drinks.
Restaurants and bars were permitted to resume outside service on May 15 while inside seating could continue on May 21.
