Shaker Heights Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen Saturday

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department is asking for the community to help find 15-year-old William Christian after he went missing on Saturday.
Police described Christian as 5′8″ tall and 115 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
He may be wearing royal blue pants and black tennis shoes, according to police.
Call Dt. Selby at the Shaker Heights Police Department at (216) 491-1268 if you have any information that could lead to his safe return.
