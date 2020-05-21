Training for students participating in Ohio school sports programs can resume May 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though there is uncertainty surrounding what the 2020-21 school year will look like, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said training for student-athletes can resume soon.
After conferring with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Lt. Gov. Husted announced on Thursday that skills training for school sports, including contact activities, can resume again beginning on May 26 as long as safety protocols are followed.
Practice activities that will be permitted to resume include weight training and team meetings.
Tournaments, games, and scrimmages are still limited to non-contact sports only, such as golf and tennis.
To accommodate the permitted skills activities, Lt. Gov. Husted said a revision to the order closing all school buildings through the remainder of the academic year will be made so student-athletes and coaches can use the facilities for training.
Lt. Gov. Husted said plans for the beginning of the next school year in the fall are still being discussed.
