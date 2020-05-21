15 vehicles vandalized in Akron, police want help identifying suspects (VIDEO)

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | May 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 11:33 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vandals were caught on surveillance video spray painting and damaging vehicles.

Akron police said early on May 14 the suspects walked around the area of Grand Avenue, Amelia Avenue, Bloomfield Avenue, Burton Avenue, Emma Avenue and Noble Avenue.

While walking in the neighborhood, they spray painted and damaged 15 cars, said police.

Help APD Identify Criminal Damaging Suspects (#20-056525). On May 14, 2020, in the early morning hours, several suspects walked around the area of Grand Ave., Amelia Ave., Bloomfield Ave., Burton Ave., Emma Ave., and Noble Ave., spray painting and damaging vehicle. Fifteen vehicles total were reported damaged. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.

If you recognize anyone in the video, please call Akron Police Detective Joyner at 330-375-2530.

