15 vehicles vandalized in Akron, police want help identifying suspects (VIDEO)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vandals were caught on surveillance video spray painting and damaging vehicles.
Akron police said early on May 14 the suspects walked around the area of Grand Avenue, Amelia Avenue, Bloomfield Avenue, Burton Avenue, Emma Avenue and Noble Avenue.
While walking in the neighborhood, they spray painted and damaged 15 cars, said police.
If you recognize anyone in the video, please call Akron Police Detective Joyner at 330-375-2530.
