15 vehicles vandalized in Akron, police want help identifying suspects (VIDEO)

Help APD Identify Criminal Damaging Suspects (#20-056525). On May 14, 2020, in the early morning hours, several suspects walked around the area of Grand Ave., Amelia Ave., Bloomfield Ave., Burton Ave., Emma Ave., and Noble Ave., spray painting and damaging vehicle. Fifteen vehicles total were reported damaged. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Akron Police Detective M. Joyner at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.