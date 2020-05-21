Virtual camps hope to step into what looks like a summertime devoid of traditional camps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How did your kids do with online learning?
Even if that wasn’t a great experience they may be more motivated if they are learning video game design or game building, during a virtual summer camp.
Classroom Antics, a Cleveland-based company, that normally offers in-person, STEM-based summer camps, in multiple Ohio locations and in Detroit, found, due to Covid-19, that they would not be able to offer their various camps ranging from Lego Robotics to Minecraft Coding.
Company co-founder Tobey Foote realized Classroom Antics had to pivot, quickly, during the pandemic.
“We’ve spent over 10 years developing our programs, that we offer in person, and we’re trying to, on a dime, get those programs offered virtually,” Foote said.
Fortunately they had been working on virtual material for over a year now, and when they started hearing from parents looking for safe summer activities for their kids, they made the quick transition to virtual, so far, in 2 camps, game design and game builders.
The camps are one week, for a couple of hours a day and they will schedule throughout the summer based on demand, but each week is being limited to just 5 online campers, instead of what normally would be 12 on site campers.
“Those camp sizes, what we’re doing online is a maximum of 5 kids and that’s to make sure we’re giving that individualized attention we can to every child that’s in camp,” Foote said.
The camps cost $250 a week, but there are coupons and financial aid available through the Classroom Antics website.
As parents have become concerned with what the summer may look like for their kids, Foote says that parents from around the country have found them on-line and he has campers signed up from Colorado to the Carolina’s.
“I don’t think this is going to be a short term play,” Foote said. “I think we’re going to find opportunities where we can do distance learning in this virtual camp format.”
