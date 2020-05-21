Warmer Northeast Ohio weather means midges will be here soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May has been a month of cooler temperatures so far, delaying the time we typically see more widespread midge hatchings by a few weeks.
Lake Erie water temperatures are still cool, only around 50 degrees.
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, temperatures are expecting to warm up into the middle and upper 80s.
With warmer air temperatures brings warmer lake temperatures, meaning there is a good chance we see more midges around by the end of the month.
The "perfect ingredients" for midge hatchings typically is water temperatures around 60 degrees and a north wind.
Keep in mind, midges are different than mayfly hatchings.
Typically we se mayflies toward the end of June. Mayflies are also a little bigger than midges.
