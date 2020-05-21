The Word Church hosting community-wide COVID-19 testing for Greater Cleveland Area

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “In light of the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 on the health of racial and ethnic minority communities,” The Word Church said it is bringing the first community-wide COVID-19 testing to the Greater Cleveland Area.
The free testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on May 21 at The Word Church, Main Campus parking lot: 18909 South Miles Rd. in Warrensville Heights.
To qualify to be tested for COVID-19, you must fall under at least one of these points:
- be 65 years old and up
- have active symptoms like breath, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell
- have health problems like asthma, cancer, COPD, diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney problems, no matter what your age
- have active symptoms, no matter what your age
The Word Church said testing is limited to the first 150 people, and you can register by calling the Cuyahoga County Board of Health at (216) 201-2084.
The Word Church partnered with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, MetroHealth Hospital, and the City of Warrensville Heights to make this happen.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.