20-year-old man shot in the back in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the back early Thursday morning.
Maple Heights police said Mecail Leeth, of Garfield Heights, was shot just after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Theodore Street.
Leeth was given first aid at the scene by paramedics before being transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Maple Heights police said they are no arrests and are asking anyone with information to call them at 21600-587-9624.
