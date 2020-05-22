Akron police investigating four shootings in one day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four separate shootings in the city of Akron on Thursday, May 21, are being investigated by the Akron Police Department.
Akron Detectives are investigating after police responded to a string of shootings throughout the city yesterday that left four people injured.
Around 7:30 a.m. officers responded to gunfire at Sylvan Avenue and N. Firestone Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found shell casings and other evidence consistent with a crime.
Witnesses reported seeing people inside two vehicles shooting at each other.
A short time later, a man walked into the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a gunshot wound, after being dropped off by a private auto.
Officers went to the hospital at 8:40 a.m. and met with the 23-year-old man, who claimed he was shot in the wrist while walking in the area of Sylvan Avenue and Barbara Avenue.
His injury was not considered life-threatening.
He did not provide any suspect description.
While searching the area, officers located a vehicle in the 900 block of N. Jenkins Blvd. that detectives believe was involved in the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Just before 2 p.m, officers were dispatched to the second shooting in the 30 block of Royal Pl.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting victim at Summa Hospital.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they found a 28-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the hip.
He was shot by an unknown suspect.
The victim’s injury is not life-threatening.
There is no suspect description at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
A third shooting occurred in the 400 block of Bacon Ave. at approximately 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds.
According to police the victim had been shot in the leg by an unknown suspect during an argument.
The injured man was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
There was no suspect information provided.
The fourth shooting victim, a 36-year-old man, was found shot in the area of W. Long Street and Edison Avenue sometime after 10 p.m.
Officers found a man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was approached by an unknown male, who shot him.
Officers recovered shell casings from the scene.
The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.
There was no suspect description provided
Anyone with information regarding any of the listed crimes is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
The Summit County Crimestoppers, Call 330-434-COPS
Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Callers can remain anonymous
