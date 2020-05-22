Apartment building without hot water for weeks during COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights apartment building has been without hot water which has made life difficult for the residents during the pandemic.
Dawn Tillman moved into the Noble Villa apartments in Cleveland Heights in November 2019.
She likes the area and doesn’t want to move but the recent water woes have her reaching a boiling point.
Tillman told 19 News the hot water hasn’t been working properly since April 28 and she is trying to make do.
“I have to boil water for everything,” said Tillman. “To wash my hands during the day, to wash my dishes. I have to go to my mom’s house to bathe every day. It’s been really hard.”
Tillman showed 19 News her correspondence with the management company, REM Commercial Property Management.
“They said they ordered a part and it was being repaired in a few days. In a few days it wasn’t fixed. I reached out again and was told they identified the problem and ordered the part but because of COVID it was taking longer," she said.
After several weeks and countless correspondence with the management company, Tillman says the stress can be overwhelming.
“I don’t feel safe. I can’t really go out because when I come back in, I can’t wash my hands properly. It’s causing me so much frustration and depression," she said.
19 News contacted the management company.
Company president Gary Duvall, Jr. declined to do an on-camera interview but said the first part ordered to fix the hot water tank didn’t take care of the problem.
Another part was ordered and arrived Thursday.
Friday morning a contractor arrived at the apartment building, made the necessary repairs, and got the hot water flowing again.
Tillman, and the other tenants, were extremely grateful.
“It feels awesome, so awesome, thank you so much,” she said.
If you have a problem you would like 19 News Investigators to look into, call the Troubleshooter Tipline at 216-250-1618.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.