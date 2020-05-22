Cleveland man used Snapchat to produce child porn, federal officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges after investigators said he used Snapchat to produce and transmit child pornography.
David Schade would meet juveniles on Snapchat and talk them into engaging in sexually explicit conduct, said Investigator David Frattare of the the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Frattare said when they executed a search warrant at his home, they found numerous devices containing images of child porn.
Schade is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.