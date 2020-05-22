Cuyahoga County COVID-19 update: Officials discuss latest health and economic developments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
A press conference will be held with Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish on Friday from the agency’s offices in Parma.
To help with the financial burdens small companies have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, County Executive Budish previously announced another round of grants of up to $5,000 for business owners in the following sectors:
- Restaurants and bars
- Personal care and cosmetology, such as hair salons and barbershops
- Hospitality
- Grocers
- Health cares companies
- Construction and manufacturing
According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, there are at least 3,667 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland with 202 deaths reported.
