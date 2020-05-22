Family craft time! How to make Eye Follow Boxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
A fun and easy family craft to make are "Eye Follow Boxes". With only a cardboard box, you can create an image that seems to be watching you at all times!
Eye Follow Boxes seem to watch you as you walk across the room! But this isn’t some screen trick, just a little three-dimensional trickery. It’s a family craft that needs very few pieces and parts to make a cool effect come to life.
You’ll need a cardboard box that isn’t too deep (food packaging works great for this), a craft knife or scissors, some paper, and markers, crayons, pens…whatever you’d like to draw with!
Watch our video above to see how to make a drawing that always has its eye on you.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.