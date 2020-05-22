Here’s how you can help search for Maddie Bell, missing Ohio teen

GREENFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The public is being asked to help search this weekend for a missing 18-year-old southern Ohio teenager.
Rescue 101 SAR & Texas Equisearch is looking for volunteers to help look for Madison Bell on foot and by ATV, according to the Facebook page Madison Bell Search.
Searchers are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday to sign in at 12646 Centerfield Rd., Greenfield.
“Please remember to pack for the weather. If you plan on attending one or both days we are asking you to sign up so that we know how many searchers to plan for. Searchers must be over the age of 18 and present a valid photo ID," the Facebook page reads.
Bell, who goes by “Maddie,” was last seen leaving her house in Greenfield Sunday and has not returned, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.
Maddie’s mother has said her daughter told her as she left the house she going to a tanning appointment. Her boyfriend, Cody Mann, told FOX19 NOW Tuesday he was at the house at the time as well.
Investigators say they found her car abandoned in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Church nearby with her keys and cell phone inside later that day.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released several photos in connection with her disappearance, including a photo of a white vehicle and another one showing a man they are trying to identify.
They say he may have information related to Bell’s disappearance.
FOX19 NOW asked Maddie’s parents Thursday if they recognize the man in the photo. They say they do not, though Mann says he feels like he’s seen the man before, he just doesn’t know where.
The red car belongs to Bell and is in investigators’ possession, according to the sheriff’s office.
The white car is being sought in connection with her disappearance. Investigators believe it may have California tags.
In the time since Bell’s disappearance, volunteers have descended upon Highland County and fanned out across the region, disbursing flyers as far away as Kentucky.
The FBI has joined in the search as well.
Texas EquuSearch said Thursday they were scaling back their search for the rest of the day, but a drone is up and dogs are out searching.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is being asked to call the hotline at 844.727.9111 or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937.393.1421.
