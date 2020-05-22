Kent State University will require face masks when it resumes on-campus classes and living this fall

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University confirmed plans to resume in-person classes and residential living in August, but with notable differences during the school year to safeguard students and staff amid the coronavirus crisis.
The first of which will be students likely enrolling in a combination of face-to-face and remotely taught courses, according to KSU.
According to KSU, the administration will allow faculty to chose whether they want to teach in person or remotely when possible.
KSU said the administration is considering changing the academic calendar to include moving to fully remote instruction for the few remaining days in the semester after Thanksgiving.
The university will also be prepared to move all instruction to remote learning if the pandemic worsens at any time during the semester, according to the announcement.
Here are the Flashes Safe Seven Principles KSU sent to the university community that everyone on campus will be asked to adhere to:
- "Face masks or cloth facial coverings are required. The university is working to make face masks available for those who do not have their own.
- Community members must rigorously practice hand hygiene and cough etiquette. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- All employees will be required to clean and sanitize their workspaces and common spaces throughout the day, between shifts and at the close of each day. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones and keyboards. Classrooms will be cleaned on an enhanced schedule.
- Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced requiring individuals to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others. Supervisors will be assessing each workspace and classroom to determine an appropriate plan for social distancing in each area. This may include the installation of plexiglass, face shields, modifications to traffic flow and/or changes to work schedules. Replace in-person meetings with video- or teleconference calls when possible.
- All members of the university community must self-monitor daily for symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 should leave work immediately and seek medical evaluation by calling your Primary Care Physician, DeWeese Health Center at 330-672-2322 or your local urgent care center. Students showing COVID-19 symptoms should isolate from others immediately and seek medical evaluation by calling DeWeese Health Center at 330-672-2322 or calling your Primary Care Physician. Always call ahead before seeking in-person medical help. Employees and students who are diagnosed with probable or confirmed COVID-19 will be contacted by their local health department and will be given additional guidance and instructions.
- For health questions about COVID-19 and safe practices, call University Health Services at 330-672-2322, or after hours contact the Kent State Nurse Line at 330-672-2326. Visit our COVID-19 hub for more information.
- As Flashes take care of Flashes, always demonstrate kindness and respect in all that we do."
“The goal of this effort is to develop a plan that reflects the values and mission of Kent State and allows our students to be successful, our employees to thrive and our scholars to be innovative and creative, while at the same time protecting health and maintaining safety for everyone in our university community,” KSU said.
