11 Lake County residents have died from COVID-19

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County General Health officials announced Friday 11 residents have died from COVID-19.
There are a total of 246 cases and 63 hospitalizations.
According to data released by health officials earlier this month, the cities of Willoughby and Painesville have had the most residents affected.
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
