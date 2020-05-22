1,872 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 30,794 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Friday, but the state’s Department of Health still provided updated case numbers.
As of Friday, the Department of Health said 1,872 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 30,794 cases reported statewide.
The update follows Gov. DeWine’s recent decision to revise that state’s “Stay Safe Ohio” order, essentially turning previous public health safety orders into “strong recommendations.”
As of May 22, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,996 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
An additional 2,036 cases and 181 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 5,379 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 1,416 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
