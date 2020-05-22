4,000 MetroHealth front-line staff will receive raise during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A one-time MetroHealth Foundation grant will provide the financial support for a proposed 2.25% raise for more than 4,000 front-line staff for the 12 pay periods of 2020.
“The Foundation recognizes that the pandemic has resulted in considerable demands on front-line healthcare workers and created significant financial stresses and strains on the daily lives of the System’s employees and their families, with some already experiencing unemployment in their households,” said Brian M. O’Neill, Chair of The MetroHealth Foundation Board of Directors.
The pandemic, which has resulted in financial challenges for many companies and organizations, including many in the health care industry, has forced many companies to reduce services, cut salaries or lay off employees.
“The MetroHealth employees are the most valuable assets of the institution. They are essential to the high-quality care that MetroHealth provides to the community, regardless of their ability to pay, during this historic health crisis,” said Brian M. O’Neill, Chair of The MetroHealth Foundation Board of Directors.
The 2.25% wage increase, effective June 28, will be awarded to front-line staff, excluding union members, as they have already received contractual increases in 2020 under their collective bargaining agreements.
It excludes executives, researchers, and providers.
The more than 4,000 individuals impacted by the raises includes nurses, and support workers.
“I am very proud of how the MetroHealth staff have cared for our patients, their families, our community and each other with grace and love. And they’ve done it while delivering meals to aging parents, home schooling young children and sequestering themselves from family and friends,” said Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, President and CEO of The MetroHealth System. “This pandemic has also exposed the fragile financial health of many of our staff. We must do everything we can to assist them.”
The Foundation’s funding commitment will not dilute funds raised for MetroHealth’s $100 million
